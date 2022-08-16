Mansukh Mandaviya tells states and UTs to publicise Corbevax, organise vaccination camps at public places

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya | Photo: PTI

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday advised the states and Union territories to widely publicise the availability of heterologous precaution dose of Corbevax vaccine. He also urged to accelerate the coverage of precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines by organising camps at public places like such as bus stands, railway stations, airports, schools/colleges, pilgrimage routes and religious places to increase the uptake of precaution dose among the eligible beneficiaries.

Mandaviya appealed to states and UTs for timely utilisation of central funds to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure and expedite the implementation of people-centric health services at the grassroots.

"Government of India has been working in the spirit of cooperative and collaborative federalism with states and UTs for creating, expanding and strengthening a multi-tier health infrastructure network across the country," Mandaviya said.

He was interacting virtually with the health ministers of states to review the implementation of various flagship schemes of the government, including National Health Mission and the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, and various projects under the Emergency COVID Response Package-II. He also reviewed the progress of the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign with specific focus on administration of precaution dose under the Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav.

