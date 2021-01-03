Manoj Tiwari opens up about his second marriage, says 'my daughter Rhiti suggested Surabhi and I should tie the knot'

Actor-turned politician and BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, who recently welcomed a baby girl, has opened up about tying the knot for the second time and revealed that it was his daughter Rhiti who convinced him for the same.

Manoj's eldest daughter Rhiti is from his first marriage with ex-wife Rani. They divorced in 2012. In April 2019, Tiwari tied the knot with Surabhi.

Talking about his lockdown wedding, Manoj told ETimes, "Surabhi and I got married in April during the lockdown. She used to look after my administrative work. Actually, she is a singer and has sung in one of my music videos. It was my daughter Rhiti who suggested Surabhi and I should tie the knot. She and Surabhi are very comfortable with each other."