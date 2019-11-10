Manoj Tiwari demands international airport in Ayodhya

New Delhi: BJP's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari on Sunday wrote to Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, demanding an international airport at Ayodhya as the holy city would become a centre of faith for Hindus around the world after the construction of Ram temple.

"I humbly request you to consider this as a proposal to construct an international airport at Ayodhya to allow pilgrims from around the world to come to visit the holy site to offer prayers," Tiwari stated in the letter.