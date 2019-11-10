Manoj Tiwari demands international airport in Ayodhya

New Delhi: BJP's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari on Sunday wrote to Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, demanding an international airport at Ayodhya as the holy city would become a centre of faith for Hindus around the world after the construction of Ram temple.
"I humbly request you to consider this as a proposal to construct an international airport at Ayodhya to allow pilgrims from around the world to come to visit the holy site to offer prayers," Tiwari stated in the letter.
Stressing that the step would make Ayodhya as one of the top religious tourist destinations in the world, he said the airport will give a major boost to the overall development of Ayodhya and nearby region.
This comes a day after the Supreme Court directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for this.
The apex court had further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)