Manoj Tiwari as Angad, Vindu Dara Singh as Hanuman: When and where to watch Ayodhya Ramlila on TV, online?

To mark the auspicious occasion of Dussehra 2020, Meri Maa Foundation will be organising a star-studded Ramlila, on the banks of Sarayu, which is less than 2 km from the Ram Mandir which is being constructed in Ayodhya.

It was will be aired from October 17 and 25 (Navratri) on television and YouTube. According to the organiser Subhash Malik, the episodes will be filmed at Lakshman Quila.

There will be no live audience owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, therefore the makers decided that the best option is to broadcast.

According to a report by DNA, the organising committee will be sending out invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Here’s the entire list of actors and MPs, who will be playing a key role in the mythological epic.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari - Angad