Manohar Lal Khattar to take oath as Haryana CM again

Chandigarh: Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya invited BJP to form the next government in the state on Saturday, the party's chief minister-elect Manohar Lal Khattar said.

The announcement came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staked claim to form the government in Haryana with the support of the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). The swearing-in ceremony will take place on Sunday.

"The Haryana governor has invited us to form the government on Sunday," Khattar said. He added

that the oath-taking ceremony will take place at 2.15 pm on Sunday, the day Diwali will be celebrated across the country. Khattar said Chautala would take oath as the deputy chief minister.

BJP will not take Gopal Kanda's support: Ravi

Chandigarh: The BJP will not take the support of Haryana Lokhit Party legislator Gopal Kanda, a controversial politician who faces two abetment-to-suicide cases, for forming the government in Haryana, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Saturday. "I want to clarify that BJP is not going

to take the support of Kanda," he told reporters.

Ex-BSF soldier quits JJP, says it's 'B-team' of BJP

Chandigarh: Former BSF soldier Tej Bahadur Yadav quit the Jannayak Janta Party, accusing it of betraying voters by extending support to BJP in forming the government.

Yadav, who was dismissed from the BSF in 2017 after he posted a video complaining about the quality of food served to the troops, joined JJP to contest the election against CM Khattar.