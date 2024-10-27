 Mann Ki Baat's 115th Episode: PM Modi Urges Public To Join Oct 29 'Run For Unity,' Lauds Nation's Fit India Commitment
PM Modi also announced that this year, due to Deepawali, the Run for Unity, typically held on October 31 in honour of Sardar Patel's birth anniversary, will be celebrated on October 29. He urged people to participate, promoting unity and fitness.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 02:46 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised India's dedication to the Fit India movement, underscoring how the nation's commitment to fitness remains steadfast, regardless of the season.

Speaking during the 115th episode of his monthly radio program Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi remarked, "Winter has set in across much of the country, but the enthusiasm for fitness under Fit India isn't swayed by weather. People committed to fitness stay active through winter, summer, or rain. It's wonderful to see more people visiting parks. I feel delighted seeing elders, youngsters, and families doing yoga together."

Recalling his Yoga Day experience in Srinagar, he noted, "Despite rain, a large crowd turned out for yoga. I saw the same enthusiasm in the recent Srinagar Marathon. This spirit of Fit India is now a mass movement."

PM Modi lauded schools for prioritising students' fitness, highlighting the Fit India School Hours initiative, where schools dedicate their first period to fitness.

"In many schools, children do yoga one day, aerobics the next, and play traditional games like Kho-Kho and Kabaddi. This has led to increased attendance, better concentration, and more joy among kids," he added.

He shared examples from listeners, including "Family Fitness Hour," where families devote an hour each weekend to fitness activities, and "Indigenous Games Revival," where families introduce traditional games to their children. Modi encouraged everyone to share their fitness routines using #fitindia.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister extended best wishes for upcoming festivals, including Dhanteras, Diwali, Chhath Puja, and Guru Nanak Jayanti.

"Celebrate with enthusiasm, support local vendors, and make it a Vocal for Local Diwali. Wishing you all a joyous festive season," he added.

