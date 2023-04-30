Mann Ki Baat 100th episode: Special ₹100 coin to be released today | File

On Sunday, the Government of India will issue a special commemorative ₹100 coin to mark the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

The coin will only be produced at the Mint. As per the notification issued by the government, only one hundred rupees coin will be minted. The coin will have a diameter of 44 mm.

Coin's design

It will be made of four metals - 50 per cent silver, 40 per cent copper, 5 per cent nickel, and 5 per cent zinc.

The government said that the front of the coin will have the Ashoka Pillar and ‘Satyamev Jayate’ written below it.

‘Bharat’ will be inscribed in Devnagari on the left side while INDIA in English will be written on the right side. The coin will also have the ₹ symbol along with ‘100’ in international numerals engraved on it.

The coin’s reverse face will bear the logo for the 100th Episode of Mann Ki Baat, comprising an image of a microphone with sound waves and the year ‘2023’ written on it.

In the 100th episode of "Mann ki Baat", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the radio broadcast is an expression of the feelings of crores of Indians and it has ensured he is never cut-off from people.

Modi said "Mann ki Baat" gave him a solution to connect with the people and was not merely a programme but a spiritual journey for him."Mann ki Baat has become a festival that celebrates India's positivity and people," he said.

The prime minister said the programme is a reflection of the "Mann ki baat" of crores of Indians and an expression of their feelings. Be it 'Swachh Bharat', Khadi or 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', issues raised in "Mann Ki Baat" became people's movements, he said.

Modi said the monthly radio broadcast has become an important medium of learning from others.