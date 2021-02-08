'Manmohan ji said...' Modi quotes former PM to target those taking 'U-turn' over farm laws

New Delhi: Defending the new farm laws amid the ongoing farmers protest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday quoted his predecessor Manmohan Singh who had once called for making one single market for agriculture produce.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha during his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Modi referred to Manmohan Singh's earlier remarks to target those taking 'U-turn' over farm laws.

He said: "Manmohan Ji is here, I would read out his quote. Those taking a U-Turn (farm laws) will perhaps agree with him. 'There are other rigidities because of marketing regime set up in the 1930s which prevent our farmers from selling their produce where they get the highest rate of return. It is our intention to remove all those handicaps, which come in the way of India realising its vast potential at one large common market'."

"Manmohan Singh Ji had made his intentions clear to give farmers the freedom to sell their produce, and have just one market. And we are doing it now. You all should be proud. 'See, what Manmohan Singh Ji had said, Modi is having to do now. (woh Modi ji ko karna pad raha hai). Be proud!" PM Modi said.