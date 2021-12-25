'Manish Tewari is following his master's voice, so do Amarinder Singh' , says Harish Rawat

"Manish Tewari is just following his master's voice, as Amarinder Singh is following his master's voice." said Congress leader Harish Rawat replying to Amarinder Singh's best wishes message.

He added, "I accept his best wishes. I think somewhere he is still feeling that quitting Congress was a mistake."

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday took a swipe at senior Congress leader Harish Rawat after the latter attacked Congress leadership. "You reap what you sow! All the best for your future endeavours (if there are any) @harishrawatcmuk ji," tweeted Singh.

You reap what you sow! All the best for your future endeavours (if there are any) @harishrawatcmuk ji. https://t.co/6QfFkVt8ZO — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 22, 2021

In fresh trouble for Congress ahead of assembly polls in Uttarakhand, Rawat made a veiled attack on the Congress leadership saying "nominees of those whose directions one has to swim (in the electoral battle) are tying my hands and feet".

He also expressed anguish at factionalism in the state unit saying there was "non-cooperation" from the party organisation in the state at most places and that a thought has been crossing his mind that "it is time to rest".

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Rawat said, "Isn't it strange that the organisational structure at most places, instead of extending a helping hand, is standing with its head turned away or playing a negative role at a time when I have to swim across the ocean of elections." "The powers that be have left crocodiles here. People on whose orders I have to swim, their nominees are tying up my hands and feet," he said.

"I am filled with thoughts. A voice from within sometimes tells me it is enough Harish Rawat, you have swam long, it is time to rest," he said.

"I am in a dilemma. The New Year may show me the way," the former chief minister said.

Later, Rawat refused to comment on his tweets in which he had taken potshots at Congress leadership.

"When the time comes, I will call you (media) and share it with you. For now enjoy this," Rawat told the media hours after his tweets.

Rawat, a member of Congress Working Committee, is a key Congress troubleshooter and is seen as the party's face for the elections in Uttarakhand. The Congress is keen to come back to power in Uttarakhand in assembly polls early next year. Rawat is apparently keen to be projected as a chief ministerial candidate. Party leaders have so far said that the polls will be held under "collective leadership".

Meanwhile, sources told news agency ANI that the former Uttarakhand CM is likely to meet Rahul Gandhi on December 25.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)

