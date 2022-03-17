Manish Tewari attacks Gandhi loyalists, says 'people who do Ganesh parikrama all the time should not be in leadership positions'

Congress MP Manish Tewari, who is part of the G-23, a rebel group of senior leaders who have demanded organisational overhaul, on Thursday attacked the Gandhi loyalists saying the people who do "Ganesh parikrama" all the time are not the ones who should be in leadership positions. He said those who failed to deliver need to be made accountable and must be axed "ASAP".

Noting that the grand old party has lost 39 Assembly polls out of 49 since 2014, the former Union minister told the Indian Express, "If the Congress is honest with itself, if it recognises the fact that ‘yes, we are in an existential crisis where the spectre of Congress-mukt Bharat may end up becoming a reality’, where sycophants and people who do Ganesh parikrama all the time are not the ones who should be in leadership positions…Those who have failed to deliver need to be made accountable and they need to be axed ASAP…you will find that the party will start resurrecting. But if we want to make it business as usual, then I am afraid we are heading towards extinction.

This comes after the rebel Congress leaders met at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence on Wednesday to deliberate on the "demoralizing outcome" of the recent results of the Assembly elections.

After the meeting they issued a joint statement. It read, "We the following members of the Congress Party met to deliberate on the demoralizing outcome of the recent results of the Assembly elections and the constant exodus of both our workers and leaders."

"We believe that the only way forward is for the Congress to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision making at all levels," it added.

"In order to oppose the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it is necessary to strengthen the Congress Party. We demand the Congress party to initiate dialogue with other likeminded forces to create a platform to pave the way for a credible alternative for 2024 and the next steps in this regard will be announced soon," it said.

As per the statement, the meeting was held in the knowledge of party chief Sonia Gandhi and "she was informed of the meeting when Azad and the party chief had a telephonic conversation on Tuesday to have a meeting on Thursday." The statement said that the meeting was called to inform the rest of the members about the discussion held in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and to decide on a further strategy.

