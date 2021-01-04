Manish Sisodia launches scathing attack as BJP's Madan Kaushik gives 'biggest debate' in Uttarakhand's history a miss

However, Kaushik's absence during Monday's event should not come as a surprise to the AAP. After all, he had written a four-page open letter to Sisodia in which he has called him a “tourist politician to Uttarakhand” and rebuked the offer. Kaushik had opined that as far as public discussion or debate is concerned, politics is a serious subject and not a theatrical show.

"The Trivendra government is not running in Uttarakhand, but a joint government of BJP and Congress. The Chief Minister belongs to the BJP but the Minister belongs to the Congress, people of Uttarakhand are saying this," Sisodia alleged on Monday while at the event.

Alleging that Uttarakhand had seen no development, "but a lot of corruption" Sisodia claimed that the AAP would form the state government in 2022. "The BJP does not have the courage to stand in front of the 'Kejriwal model'. In 2022, there will be only AAP vs BJP and AAP government will be formed," he opined.

"Bhaagti Janata Party," criticised a tweet on the AAP handle.

