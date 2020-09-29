Manish Sisodia discharged from hospital after testing COVID-19 negative

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was tested positive for COVID-19, has been discharged from Max hospital on Tuesday after he tested negative for coronavirus.

"Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia discharged from Max hospital today after he tested negative for COVID-19. Doctors have advised him to take rest for a week," the Office of the Deputy Chief Minister informed.

Sisodia was shifted from Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital to Max hospital on September 24 and underwent plasma therapy there on September 25.

He was admitted to LNJP hospital after he complained of fever and low oxygen levels on September 23. Later, the Deputy Chief Minister was diagnosed with dengue.

Sisodia had said in a tweet on September 14 that he had experienced mild fever and his report of COVID-19 test was positive.