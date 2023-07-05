Manipur Violence: Firing Reported In Bishnupur & Kangpokpi, No Injuries Reported

Representative Image | ANI

Fresh firing was reported from Manipur's Kangpokpi district and Khoijumtambi in Bishnupur district on the wee hours of Wednesday, July 5. The firing began approximately around 4.30 am in Phaileng, a large village, said reports. No casualty was reported due to the firing incident.

Kangpokpi witness to firing

Even on Monday (July 3), firing was reported from Kangpokpi district under the Thingsat hill range.

July 3 firing incident

"The situation in Manipur remained tense as incidents of firing between armed groups have been reported at different places. The Police report said that suspected armed insurgents fired from the adjoining hill range towards the Leikinthabi and Chirik villages of Imphal West district early this morning. The search operation has been launched in the area by the security forces to prevent untoward incidents," tweeted the All India Radio News on the evening of July 3, Monday.

