 Manipur: Security Forces Recover Huge Cache Of Arms And Explosives In Bishnupur And Imphal West Districts
Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 11:43 PM IST
Security forces in Manipur recover a substantial cache of arms and explosives during operations in Bishnupur and Imphal West districts | X

Guwahati, October 26: The security forces working in trouble torn Manipur have come up with huge success as they recovered a substantial cache of arms and explosives from the Bishnupur and Imphal West districts.

In a police statement released on Friday claimed that the operation in Uyungmakhong, Bishnupur district, yielded an extensive collection of weaponry, including a SLR 7.62 mm rifle, one magazine, six HE 36 grenades, four grenade arm rings, two tear gas grenades, three stinger grenades, five dual shells, and two WT sets (Baofeng).

Additionally, authorities discovered an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing approximately 2.3 kg alongside four HE 36 grenade detonators.

In another drive in Shantipur Makha Leikai, located in Imphal West district, officials confiscated a single-barrel gun, two locally-made 9 mm pistols complete with magazines, an empty 7.62 LMG magazine, three M-67 hand grenades with detonators, a tube launcher, and four rounds of live ammunition.

The recovered arms and explosives have been handed over to the appropriate police stations for further investigation and necessary action.

