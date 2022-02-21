Manipur Polls 2022: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Narendra Modi, accuses him of coming to state with 'air of superiority'

In the poll bound Manipur, Congress former president Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing the ruling party of being arrogant and coming to the state with an "air of superiority".

The leader said that his party Congress respects the state's ideas, languages and culture while the BJP wants to impose uniformity in the country. "UP is bigger than Manipur but the people of UP and Manipur are the same for us. We will equally protect the language, diversity, history, culture of UP and Manipur. There is no double standard for us," he said at an election rally in capital Imphal.

Mr Gandhi further said, "There is also the BJP vision that we fight. They have one ideology, one idea, one language and one culture, and they think that is superior," and added that the ruling party is "attacking" the state's democratic values by not holding council elections in the last five years.

"When BJP, RSS comes to Manipur, they come without a sense of understanding. They come with a sense of superiority. When I come here I don't come with a sense of superiority but with humanity. That is the difference between us. I am here to learn to grow your idea, culture, and language. The Prime Minister comes here with an air of superiority, he comes to tell you what he thinks," the Wayanad MP said.

"Now he is going to destroy your future by palm oil plantations. He wants to destroy your beautiful state. By palm oil plantations, they want to help Patanjali and 2-3 large companies. This is not our vision for Manipur. We are not helping baba Ramdev and punishing the people," he said.

Rahul Gandhi also assured that his party is committed to guaranteeing horticulture and making Manipur self-sufficient in rice production.

He also assured that if his party wins, it will revive the MSME sector and promote food processing and tourism.

The Congress leader said that the BJP and RSS slammed his "union of states" speech in the parliament for saying that India is a union of states where every state has equal rights. "This is the India I believe in," he said.

Voting on the 60-member assembly will be conducted in two phases on February 28 and March 5. Votes will be counted on March 10.

