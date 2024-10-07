 Manipur Police Seize Cache Of Arms & Ammunition From Kakching District
Manipur Police Seize Cache Of Arms & Ammunition From Kakching District

In a post on X, the Manipur police said that during search operations and area domination conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts on October 5, they recovered warlike stores.

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 01:50 PM IST
article-image
X Of Manipur Police

Kakching (Manipur): Manipur Police during search operations in vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts recovered ammunition and other warlike stores, officials said on Monday.

In a post on X, the Manipur police said that during search operations and area domination conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts on October 5, they recovered warlike stores.

Tweet Of Manipur Police

"Security forces recovered three nos. of Carbine with Magazine, one no. of Air Gun Rifle, two nos. of Single Barrel, one no. of 9mm pistol with magazine, 14 nos. of no. 36 HE Grenade without Detonator, one no. of 51 mm. Mortar, two nos. of no. 2 MK-III Grenade, one no. of suspected container weighing 4.755 kg Explosive IED, four nos. of Detonators, six nos. of Tear Smoke Shell, two nos. of Anti-Riot Rubber Bullet," the police said.

The Manipur Police also mentioned that they recovered one Stinger Cartridge, two Tube Launching, three Arming Ring, 34 Live ammunition, 25 Explosive Cartridge, 18 7.62 mm Fired Case, 10 Fired Explosive Cartridge, one Baofeng set with Charger, one Helmet, two BP cover, two BP Plate (locally made), one pair of Jungle Boot from Wabagai Natekhong, Turenmei, Kakching District.

On October 5, Manipur Police and Assam Rifles from Khengmol Hill in Churachandpur District recovered ammunition.

About Another Search Operation

In another search operation and area domination conducted by security forces in the state on October 2, a substantial amount of arms and ammunition was recovered.

The operation led to the recovery of Lathode Gun (country made), IED, Grenades, Petrol Bomb, Bore Rifle, Pompi Ammunition, Detonator, and other such items from Senam village, Tengnoupal District.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh Expresses Gratitude To Govt Officials

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday appreciated the efforts of both the state and central governments in ensuring the safe return of the two Manipur youths who were allegedly abducted from Kangpokpi on September 27.

"The two young men abducted in Kangpokpi on 27th September 2024, have been safely brought back to the custody of Manipur Police. I sincerely appreciate everyone from both the state and central government who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. Your efforts are deeply valued," CM Singh said on Thursday.

Violence erupted in the northeastern state on May 3 last year following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

