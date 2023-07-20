BREAKING: Manipur Police Nabs Main Accused From Thoubal In Connection With Viral Video Of 2 Kuki Women Paraded Naked |

Manipur: In a significant development in the case involving a viral video of 2 Kuki women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted on a road by a group of men, the main accused has been arrested by the Manipur Police on Thursday. The accused aged 32, identified as Heradas was arrested from the Thoubal district today in the morning.

A total of 12 teams were engaged in the search operation of the accused in connection with the viral video. "After coordinated actions and quick measures, one of the many culprits is finally nabbed, efforts are made to arrest all the accused involved in the matter," said Manipur DGP while speaking to the media.

Manipur Police Issued Statement Earlier

In an official response to the video, the Superintendent of Police (SP), K Meghachandra Singh, issued a press note. According to the press note, a case of abduction, gang rape and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai Police Station in the Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants.

The state police have initiated an investigation and are working diligently to apprehend the culprits responsible for this heinous crime. Following the circulation of the video, tension escalated in the hills of Manipur.

"As regards the video of 2 women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on 4th May 2023, a case of abduction, gangrape and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai Police Station (Thoubal district) against unknown armed miscreants. Investigation has started and the state police is making an all-out effort to arrest the culprits at the earliest," read the statement.

About Viral Video Of Kuki Women Being Paraded

A video that surfaced on the internet shows a distressing scene involving two women in Manipur being sexually assaulted on a road. The video went viral a day ago, drawing widespread attention and sparked outrage on the incident.

