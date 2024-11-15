 Manipur Observes Black Children's Day To Protest Abduction Of Women And Children By Militants
According to reports, the victims were kidnapped by members of the Kuki militant group at approximately 2:45 p.m. following a violent attack on CRPF personnel stationed in Jakuradhor Karong, Jiribam district.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 02:39 AM IST
Representative Image

Guwahati: Students, the ruling BJP, and the Women and Child Commissions have all called for the release of six abducted members of a family, taken by militants on Thursday.

According to reports, the victims were kidnapped by members of the Kuki militant group at approximately 2:45 p.m. following a violent attack on CRPF personnel stationed in Jakuradhor Karong, Jiribam district. The missing individuals include an 8-year-old girl, two young boys, a 25-year-old woman, and two elderly women.

During the attack, the assailants also set fire to multiple Meitei homes and shops, resulting in the deaths of two elderly Meitei individuals.

In response, students across Manipur marked Children’s Day as "Black Children's Day," holding protests demanding the safe release of the kidnapped family members, including a 10-month-old infant. Protestors carried placards with messages such as, “No Children’s Day until the captured children are released,” “Black Children’s Day,” and “Mr. CM, we demand the release of the victims as a Children’s Day gift.” The crowd chanted slogans emphasizing the urgent need for the release of the abducted individuals.

A student protester expressed the collective grief, stating that celebrating Children’s Day felt hollow given the tragic situation. “We are all in shock and deeply saddened by this act of violence against innocent children and women. The government must take immediate steps to secure their release,” they stated.

The protest was organized by the student wing of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), which also criticized the government for failing to secure the release of the hostages.

The Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW) and the Manipur Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) jointly condemned the abduction of three minors and three women from Jiribam district on November 11, 2024. In a series of appeals, both commissions urged the immediate and safe release of the victims, highlighting the humanitarian urgency.

MSCW Chairperson Thumlip Tiningpham Monsang issued a statement expressing deep concern for the abducted civilians’ safety. "We strongly condemn the abduction and appeal for their immediate release on humanitarian grounds," said Monsang. "Women and children must be spared from such violence, and their dignity and safety should be upheld under all circumstances."

In a similar appeal, MCPCR Chairperson Keisam Pradipkumar condemned the attack as a violation of international humanitarian laws, including the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Manipur BJP President Sharda Devi on Thursday also called for the immediate release of the abducted family members. She described the abduction of the three women and three children from Borobekra and Jakuradhor in Jiribam as "unfortunate" and demanded their release on humanitarian grounds.

"We demand the immediate release of the abducted six family members without harm, on humanitarian grounds. We, from the BJP, appeal to the armed miscreants for their release," Sharda Devi stated during a press briefing at the BJP office.

