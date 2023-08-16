Manipur: Kuki-Zomi Group Members Celebrate Independence Day At Churachandpur (WATCH)

The issue of violence in the state of Manipur loomed large on India's Independence Day on August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his I-Day Speech from the Red Fort started the address to nation by mentioning how the violence in Manipur had affected the women in Manipur and said that peace was returning to the state. A video shared on social media showed Kuki-Zomi tribe people participating in an Independence Day programme organised by Kuki NGOs in Churachandpur. The state of Manipur has been hit by ethnic violence and strife since May 3, after clashes between Meitei and Kuki groups broke out which engulfed the entire state.

Manipur CM's message on Independence Day

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on the Independence Day made an appeal to the warring groups in the state to shun violence and live together in peace like before. "On this occasion, I convey my message to all the people of the state to restore peace and normalcy, and that everyone shuns violence. Lets live together in peace like before," said Manipur CM N Biren Singh.

Manipur violence dominated Monsoon session of Parliament

Even with more than three months after violence broke out in the state of Manipur, the issue of ethnic violence dominated the Parliamentary proceedings in the recently concluded Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 20 to August 11. The opposition at the beginning of the Monsoon session demanded a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House on the Manipur violence issue. The Prime Minister, speaking before the start of the Monsoon Session, had broken his silence on Manipur violence and called the video showing two Kuki women paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob "a matter of shame for 140 crore Indians" and had asked states to ensure safety and security of women in their respective states.