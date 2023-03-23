Manipur jolted with 3.8 magnitude earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter Scale hit 60km ESE of Moirang, Manipur today at 6:51 pm IST, National Centre for Seismology said on Thursday.
This is the third consecutive day an Indian state witnessed tremors. On Tuesday Delhi and its adjoining areas were jolted by an earthquake, while on Wednesday a mild tremor of magnitude 2.7 was reported in the national capital.
