Manipur Govt Declares Entire State As 'Disturbed Area' Except 19 Police Stations' Jurisdiction Amidst Continued Violence

The Manipur state government on Wednesday officially designated the entire state as a "disturbed area" due to the ongoing law and order issues. According to the information provided, with the exception of 19 specific police station areas, the entire state has been categorised as a "disturbed area."

According to the notification issued by the state government, they believe that the "violent activities of various extremist/insurgent groups warrant the use of the Armed Forces in aid of civil administration in the entire state of Manipur."

The areas designated as "disturbed" encompass various locations within the state, such as the state capital Imphal, as well as Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Patsoi, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingang, Lamlai, Irilbung, Leimakhong, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, Moirang, Kakching, and Jiribam.

