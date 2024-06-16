 Manipur Fire: Major Blaze Erupts In Abandoned Building Near Secretariat Complex Close To CM N Biren Singh's Official Bungalow; Visuals Out
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaManipur Fire: Major Blaze Erupts In Abandoned Building Near Secretariat Complex Close To CM N Biren Singh's Official Bungalow; Visuals Out

Manipur Fire: Major Blaze Erupts In Abandoned Building Near Secretariat Complex Close To CM N Biren Singh's Official Bungalow; Visuals Out

No damage was caused to the chief minister's bungalow where security was tightened following the fire incident, officials said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 16, 2024, 09:20 AM IST
article-image

Imphal: A major fire broke out at an abandoned building near the Manipur secretariat complex close to Chief Minister N Biren Singh's official bungalow here on Saturday evening, police said.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service and they put out the blaze within an hour, an official said.

No Damages Caused To CM's Bungalow

No damage was caused to the chief minister's bungalow where security was tightened following the fire incident, officials said.

The reason for the fire in the private abandoned building is yet to be ascertained, an official said.

The building belonged to the family of late IAS officer T Kipgen, former chief secretary of Goa.

The house has been abandoned since violence broke out in Manipur last year, officials said.

Read Also
Video: Manipur CM N Biren Singh’s Security Convoy Attacked By Armed Militants In Kangpokpi; 1 Cop...
article-image

Ethnic Clashes In Manipur

Manipur has remained gripped by recurring bouts of violence since ethnic clashes between Kuki and Meitei communities erupted on May 3, 2023. Over 219 people have been killed in the violence.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar To Inaugurate Prerna Sthal In Parliament House Complex Today

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar To Inaugurate Prerna Sthal In Parliament House Complex Today

Shocking Video Shows Tractor Going Out Of Control During Race In Punjab's Phagwara; Several Injured

Shocking Video Shows Tractor Going Out Of Control During Race In Punjab's Phagwara; Several Injured

Manipur Fire: Major Blaze Erupts In Abandoned Building Near Secretariat Complex Close To CM N Biren...

Manipur Fire: Major Blaze Erupts In Abandoned Building Near Secretariat Complex Close To CM N Biren...

Former Odisha Governor Murlidhar Chandrakant Bhandare Passes Away At 95

Former Odisha Governor Murlidhar Chandrakant Bhandare Passes Away At 95

Uttarakhand Tragedy: 14 Killed, 12 Injured As Tempo Traveller Carrying Tourists Falls Into Alaknanda...

Uttarakhand Tragedy: 14 Killed, 12 Injured As Tempo Traveller Carrying Tourists Falls Into Alaknanda...