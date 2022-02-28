8.94% voters turnout recorded till 9.30 am in the first phase of Manipur Elections
Manipur Deputy CM and NPP candidate from Uripok, Yumnam Joykumar Singh cast his vote in Naoremthong Upper Primary School in Imphal
Manipur Governor La Ganesan votes at Tamphasana Girls' Higher Secondary School in Imphal
BJP will win 30 out of 38 in 1st phase, says Chief Minister N Biren Singh after casting voteManipur Governor La Ganesan votes at Tamphasana Girls' Higher Secondary School in Imphal
Voting for the first phase of Manipur Elections begins; 173 candidates in 38 constituencies in fray