Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 09:45 AM IST

LIVE Manipur Elections 2022 Live Updates: Polling begins for 38 seats in first phase of assembly polls

Polling in the first phase of assembly elections in Manipur began at 7 AM on Monday in 38 constituencies spread across five districts with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. As many as 12,09,439 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect their representatives from among 173 candidates, including 15 women, across 1,721 polling stations.

28 February 2022 09:45 AM IST



8.94% voters turnout recorded till 9.30 am in the first phase of Manipur Elections

Manipur Deputy CM and NPP candidate from Uripok, Yumnam Joykumar Singh cast his vote in Naoremthong Upper Primary School in Imphal

Manipur Governor La Ganesan votes at Tamphasana Girls' Higher Secondary School in Imphal

BJP will win 30 out of 38 in 1st phase, says Chief Minister N Biren Singh after casting vote
Manipur Governor La Ganesan votes at Tamphasana Girls' Higher Secondary School in Imphal

Voting for the first phase of Manipur Elections begins; 173 candidates in 38 constituencies in fray