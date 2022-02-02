Manipur Elections 2022: Key points from manifesto of each party

Manipur assemble elections will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3.

Manipur has 60 constituencies, Out of which 40 are in the valley and 20 in the hills. Magic figure for any party to form the government in Manipur is 31. In the hill region of the state mostly Christian population is there and rest of the parts have majority of Hindu's.

Major points on which election is fought this year are revoking law AFSA, water scarcity in the state. Various parties have given different promises in their manifesto this year, lets have a look at different parties manifesto released so far.

National People’s Party's manifesto

Though NPP was in alliance with BJP, they are currently fighting election independently. Very openly they have promised that if their party comes to power they will revoke controversial law AFSA.

The manifesto was released by its national president and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma along with Manipur deputy CM Joykumar Singh.

It states, ' We will work towards the repeal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in the state' if voted to power.

The party has named it as “Action Document 2022” that it “will also consult with various civil society organisations to ensure an inclusive and comprehensive process toward addressing human rights violations and concerns, reach out to all stakeholders to ensure indigenous rights of all communities are protected and focus on dialogue process with insurgency groups & non-state actors for sustained peace.”

Another party in Manipur, Kuki People, has kept their objective to send young, educated, innovative and vibrant representatives to the State Assembly. As reported by The Sangai Express they below are the key points from thier vision document for the state.



Vision Document of Kuki People’s Alliance

President of KPA, Manipur, T Haokip (IRS Retd), stated that, they are about to bring about change in the whole system of governance and are committed to take up Anti-corruption crusade, Transparency in the Electoral System by advocating free and fair election, Commitment to Pro-people governance, firm belief in Secular ideals and Social Justice, Rejection of VIP Culture and total rejection of Money and Gun culture not only at the time of election but in the course of administration and governance.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 05:06 PM IST