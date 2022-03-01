Manipur elections 2022: Congress did not work for development of state, encouraged separatism, says PM Modi; watch video

Ahead of second phase of assembly polls in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a virtual public meeting in Manipur.

While speaking at a virtual rally in Manipur, PM Modi hit out at the Congress party, saying that it has not worked for the development of Manipur and encouraged separatism.

"Congress party did not work for the development of Manipur and encouraged separatism. The people of Manipur have to be aware of this. BJP works for the development of the Northeast, especially Manipur. This is destroying their plans of divide and rule." PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is running several unifying initiatives such as ‘Go to Hills, Go to Village’ to defeat separatist propaganda.

"The BJP government is running several unifying initiatives such as 'Go to Hills, Go to Village' - which is defeating their separatist propagandas. It is destroying Congress as well. For us, Manipur and Northeast is the centre of India's unity," he said.

PM Modi said, “Development of Manipur and balanced development of Manipur is the priority of BJP. CM Biren Singh Ji is readily available to the people of Manipur. Central government ministers now come frequently to Manipur and the Northeast. And I myself constantly review the development work of the Northeast. The Act East Policy is giving a new impetus to the development of Manipur.”

While addressing a virtual rally in Manipur, PM Modi said that: "We are planning to build an AIIMS in Manipur, This is the time of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This decade is the decade of development and progress and Manipur is moving fast in this direction today."

He added, "For the development of sports in Manipur, we're building a Sports University in the state. Manipur is now being identified by skill, startups and sports."

"Start-Up Manipur is showing good results. In the future, our government is set to build a Rs 100 crore start-up fund as well," PM Modi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 01:13 PM IST