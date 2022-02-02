Manipur Elections 2022: Candidates who can become dark horses of the polls

Manipur is one of the five states upcoming with assembly elections, along Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab. Manipur assembly polls 2022 are to be held in two phases - voting on February 27 and March 3, while the counting and declaration of results will take place on March 10.

According to various polling surveys predictions BJP may form the government in the state. However it will be interesting to see who may become a surprise winner in different constituencies.

The BJP has fielded retired IAS officers Dinganglung Gammei from Nungba, Y Surchandra Singh from Kakching and Raghumani Singh from Uripok. These three candidates are last movement selection and also surprise for party and people.

Out of them retired IAS officers Dinganglung Gammei can become dark horse of the party and may win despite of being new candidate.

BJP dropped senior MLA Irabot Singh and instead of him fielded former Congress CM Okram Ibobi Singh’s nephew Henry from Wanglhei seat. This was again a last movement change and can become a dark horse for the party as its already an existing MLA's seat.

The BJP has retained 19 of the total 21 MLAs it had announced in the 2017 Manipur assembly polls. The remaining three have been dropped. There are three women candidates this time.

Former Manipur Congress chief Govindas Konthoujam Singh, who recently joined the BJP also received a ticket and can give a major win to the party in constituency.

