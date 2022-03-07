Manipur Elections 2022: BJP likely to retain power with 32-38 seats, Congress distant second, predict exit polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to emerge as the single-largest party 32 to 38 seats in the 60-member Manipur Assembly while Congress may come distant second by bagging 12 to 16 seats, the exit polls predicted on Monday.

According to ABP-C-Voter Exit Poll, the BJP is likely to capture 23 to 27 seats, while Congress may win 12 to 16 seats. The ruling BJP's two estranged allies -- National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF), who fought the elections separately, are likely to bag 10 to 14 and 3 to 7 seats respectively. Others may win 2 to 6 seats, as per the survey.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll projected BJP to secure a majority with winning 33-43 seats, while Congress is predicted to secure only 4-8 seats. NPP is projected to win 4-8 seats and others may get 6-15 seats, the survey said.

The P-MARQ exit poll has predicted the BJP to bag the most 27-31 seats out of 60, followed by the Congress (11-17), NPP (6-10) and NPF (2-6).

Meanwhile, repolling will take place on March 8 in six booths in two districts of Manipur, where assembly elections were recently held, officials said on Monday.

Voting in these polling stations in Ukhrul and Senapati were declared "to be void" following violence on March 5 during the second and final phase of the assembly polls in the state, they said.

The repoll will begin at 7 am and conclude by 4 pm in Ukhrul, Kalhang, Pen, Ngamju, Yangkhullen and Mao Marafii.

An estimated 84.90 per cent turnout was registered in the second phase.

One person was killed and another suffered injuries on March 5 after security personnel fired at a group of people for allegedly trying to snatch an EVM at Ngamju village in Senapati district, state election commission sources said.

The assembly polls will decide the electoral fate of 92 candidates, including 12 from the BJP, followed by Congress (18), National People's Party (11), Janata Dal (United) and Naga People's Front (10 each).

Counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 09:03 PM IST