Manipur election results 2022: CM N Biren Singh defeats nearest Congress rival by 18,271 votes in Heingang seat

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh of the BJP won from the Heingang seat against Congress rival by nearly 18,000 votes.

Counting of votes for 60 assembly seats in Manipur began at 8 am on Thursday under tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Trends were available with the Election Commission for 41 constituencies at 2 pm.

In the 2017 elections, the BJP won 21 seats and the Congress 28 constituencies.

However, the BJP formed the government with the support of four MLAs each from the Naga People's Front and the National People's Party, and one from the Lok Janshakti Party, along with others, including one from the Congress.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 03:14 PM IST