Manipur Crisis: Opposition MPs On Peace Mission | ANI Photo/ Jitender Gupta

New Delhi: A delegation of MPs of the INDIA coalition on Saturday, which flew ot Manipur to talk to the victims of the violence there and understand their situation, aims to help re-establish peace and tranquility in the state, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

Chowdhury’s comments come even as the Manipur government said it has started capturing biometric data of illegal immigrants from Myanmar living in the ethnic violence-hit state, against the backdrop of the ethnic clashes in Manipur having been linked to alleged involvement of illegal immigrants from Myanmar, apart from narco-terrorism.

War-like situation in Manipur: Gaurav Gogoi

INDIA wants a discussion on Manipur in Parliament, said Gaurav Gogoi, deputy leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha said. There is a war-like situation in the state and law and order has completely collapsed, he said. However, Modi does not see tension in Manipur but only power, he alleged.

The INDIA delegation visited the relief camps in Manipur and talked to the people there about their problems. It told the refugees that their parties are trying their best to ensure peace in Manipur and they stand by those suffering.

The people of Manipur are frightened as they have lost confidence in the government, Chowdhury said.

TMC leader Sushmita Dev said the team will speak with representatives of both the communities. “Everyone’s voice must be heard. We will be talking to both Kukis and Meiteis,” she said.

Students, meanwhile, carried out a silent protest demanding their right to education, holding placards asking how long they will have to suffer and saying “we need a solution”.

However, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur slammed the visit of the INDIA coalition MPs to Manipur as “mere optics”.

“This is just optics. When this I.N.D.I.A. returns from Manipur, I want to ask Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury if he supports the crimes against women in his state of West Bengal. Will these 20 MPs of I.N.D.I.A. (front) give reports on Rajasthan and West Bengal as well?” Thakur asked.

“This opposition doesn’t allow functioning of the Parliament. They should all visit Bengal and Rajasthan to see the atrocities against women and violence. Does the Congress oppose the way people got killed? Does it oppose the way Mamata Banerjee is holding onto power through killings? Can’t they see the atrocities of women here and in Rajasthan?” the Union Minister asked.

'Painful' violence: Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday called for peace in Manipur, saying the incidents the state witnessed since the outbreak of violence on May 3 are “painful”.

“I have been pained by whatever inhumane incidents have happened in the recent past. We are all hurt by them. The whole society, states and the entire country should tread the path of peace,” Birla said after inaugurating the 20th annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, India Region, organised at the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly complex.

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Saturday said she was working to end the hatred and distrust that have strained the relationship between Metei and Kuki communities.

The comments come against the backdrop of thousands of people holding a rally on Saturday against Chin-Kuki Narco terrorism from THAU ground to Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal district of Manipur. The rally, which started at 10 am, was organized by Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity on Manipur Integrity.

Four officials of the National Crime Records Bureau have also reached Imphal to assist the state government in the capturing biometric data of illegal immigrants following an instruction from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The officials will stay in the state capital for three days to impart training to local officials.