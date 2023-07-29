 Manipur Commences Biometric Capture Campaign For Illegal Myanmar Immigrants, Completion Targeted by September 2023
The MHA had directed the completion of the biometric data capture of illegal migrants in Manipur by the end of September 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 29, 2023, 09:53 PM IST
The state Home Department of Manipur announced the commencement of the campaign for biometric capture of illegal immigrants from Myanmar on July 29. Prior to launching the campaign, the Manipur Home Department communicated with the Superintendent of Police in all districts of the state.

In a letter, Peter Salam, Joint Secretary (Home), referred to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) letter dated May 29, 2023 (No. 25022/102/2018-F.I). The MHA had directed the completion of the biometric data capture of illegal migrants in Manipur by the end of September 2023.

To facilitate the process, a training cum handholding program for all the District Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) was conducted by the Home Department on July 26, 2023.

The Superintendents of Police in the districts are requested to promptly initiate the campaign for biometric capture of illegal immigrants from Myanmar to ensure completion by September 2023.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NBRC) team, deputed by the MHA for training and handholding of state government officers, will provide assistance and guidance during the biometric capture exercise at the Foreigners' Detention Centre in Sajiwa, Imphal, East district, scheduled for July 29, 2023, starting from 10.00 AM onwards.

The Joint Secretary also suggested that districts in need of further training and handholding may send their concerned officers to observe the biometric capturing process at the Foreigners' Detention Centre.

