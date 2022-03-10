Manipur Assembly Elections Results 2022: Early trends show BJP leading

As per early trends BJP is leading the election race in Manipur with 2 seats.

Polling for 60 assembly seats was held in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

The counting, underway in 12 dedicated centres across the northeastern state, will decide the electoral fate of 265 candidates, including nominees of the BJP, Congress, National People's Party and Janata Dal (United).

Various exit polls have predicted a win for the BJP in the state with the party slated to secure seats ranging from 23 to 43, while the Congress is seen winning between four and 17 seats.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 08:39 AM IST