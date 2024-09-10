 Manipur: 46-Year-Old Woman Killed After Getting Caught In Crossfire That Took Place Between 2 Armed Groups In Kangpokpi District
The deceased woman was identified as Nemjakhol Lhungdim. Her body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem examination at the Churachandpur district hospital, police said.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
Representational photo

Imphal: A 46-year-old woman was killed after getting caught in a clash between two armed groups in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, police said on Tuesday.

About The Incident

The incident happened in the remote Thangbuh village on Sunday night, they said.

A few houses in the village were also torched, forcing the locals to flee to nearby forests, they added.

article-image

A significant number of powerful bombs were discharged during the clash between the two sides, they said.

Later that night, an exchange of fire was also reported between CRPF personnel stationed at a nearby school and militants, police said.

