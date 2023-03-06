Manik Saha to continue as Tripura CM after BJP MLAs elect him as legislature leader

Manik Saha will continue to be the Chief Minister of Tripura after he was unanimously elected as the BJP's legislature leader in the state on Monday.

The BJP recently won 32 out of 60 seats in the elections while its ally-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) won one seat.

The newly-elected members of the party met at the BJP's election office to elect the leader of the BJP legislators.

The party's Northeast co-ordinator Sambit Patra also joined the meeting.

A spokesperson of the BJP informed reporters after the meeting that the selection was unanimously endorsed by all MLAs of the party.

Earlier, there was speculation that Saha, who was made the CM last year in a brand renewal exercise replacing Biplab Kumar Deb, may make way for Union minister Pratima Bhowmik as the chief minister of the sensitive border state.

The swearing-in of the new chief minister will be held on March 8.