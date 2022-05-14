Manik Saha elected as new Chief Minister of Tripura: All you need to know about him

BJP Tripura chief and Rajya Sabha MP Manik Saha has been elected as the new Chief Minister of Tripura on Saturday. This comes after Biplab Kumar Deb tendered his resignation today afternoon.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister and BJP central observer Bhupender Yadav tweeted in Hindi, "Many congratulations to Shri @DrManikSaha2 ji for being elected the leader of Tripura BJP Legislature Party. I am sure that Tripura will reach new heights of development under the guidance and leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji."

Recently, Saha was elected to the Rajya Sabha, becoming the first BJP MP in the Upper House from the northeastern state.

A dentist by profession, Saha had quit the Congress and joined the saffron party in 2016. He was made the party's state president in 2020.

He is also the president of the Tripura Cricket Association.

Before he joined mainstream politics, Saha used to teach in Tripura Medical College located at Hapania.

He was credited for the party's victory in all thirteen civic bodies in the polls held in November 2021.

Meanwhile, Biplab Kumar Deb is likely to take over as the president of BJP's Tripura wing.

Taking to Twitter, Deb congratulated Saha. "Congratulations and best wishes to @DrManikSaha2 ji on being elected as the legislature party leader. I believe under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision and leadership Tripura will prosper," he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Deb said he had resigned to strengthen the base of the party in Tripura.

"To strengthen the base of BJP in the state, I need to work on grassroot level in various sectors. I should work as a common Karyakarta (party worker) rather than being in the position of CM to form BJP govt again in the coming Assembly elections," he said.

"Party is above all. I am a loyal worker of the BJP. I hope I have done justice to the responsibilities that were given to me -- whether it was BJP state president or Tripura chief minister. I have worked for the overall development of Tripura, and to ensure peace for the people of the state," he added.

"The 2023 election is coming, and the party wants a responsible organiser to take charge of the affairs here. A government can only be formed if the organisation is strong. After the elections, someone will obviously become the chief minister," he further said.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 06:41 PM IST