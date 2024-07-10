Manglaur Bypolls: Several Injured As BJP Goons Allegedly Thrash Muslim Voters With Sticks To Stop Them From Voting; VIDEOS Surface

Several Injured As BJP Goons Allegedly Thrash Muslim Voters With Sticks To Stop Them From Voting | X

Manglaur: A clash broke out during the ongoing by-elections in Uttarakhand's Manglaur Assembly constituency, resulting in several injuries. Voting for the Assembly seat began on Wednesday morning at around 7 AM in Haridwar. The incident reportedly occurred at around 8:30 AM as voting commenced.

It is alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers thrashed Muslim voters with sticks and lathis to prevent them from casting their votes. Visuals of people injured in the attack are circulating on social media, with claims that they were beaten when they went to cast their votes in the ongoing by-election. Even elderly people were brutally thrashed and the people with injury marks and clothes covered with blood are seen in the video.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred at the polling booth in Libberheri village, where voting was taking place for the Manglaur and Badrinath Assembly constituencies. Many people sustained serious injuries in the attack. The Congress candidate for the Manglaur Assembly constituency claimed that he took the injured to the hospital for treatment and alleged that people were being prevented from voting.

Warning: Disturbing Video. Viewer's discretion advised

"Miscreants have been openly firing. This is the murder of democracy. There is also news of someone being injured. There was no ambulance or any other measures taken to transport the injured to the hospital," said Manglaur Congress candidate Qazi Nizamuddin. The incident occurred when around 15 people from the Muslim and Dalit communities went to cast their vote in the morning, and around four BJP workers arrived at the scene with guns and started firing openly.

They reportedly shouted and asked the voters to leave, saying that they were not allowed to vote there as they would vote for Congress. They pushed the locals and thrashed them with bamboo sticks. It is also claimed that the incident occurred in the presence of police personnel at the polling booth, who allegedly stood by as silent spectators and did not take action against the attackers.