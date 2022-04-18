Mangaluru man booked after he tries to commit suicide by climbing mobile tower alleging harassment by ex-girlfriend

While we have seen lovers climbing mobile towers and water tanks to profess their love, a man in Karnataka's Mangaluru was booked after he tried to commit suicide by climbing a mobile tower alleging harassment by his ex-girlfriend.

As per the report by Mirror Now, the man refused to come down despite numerous requests from firefighters and police officers. However, finally, his ex-girlfriend and family members arrived at the scene to rescue and persuade him to come down safely.

He was later handed over to the police.

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 06:05 PM IST