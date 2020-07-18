India

Mangaluru Congress councillor says Old Monk, half-fried eggs can beat COVID-19

By FPJ Web Desk

As people wait with bated breath for a vaccine against COVID-19, a Congress councillor in Karnataka has recommended Old Monk and half-fried eggs to beat the virus.

Congress councillor from Ullal town near Mangaluru Ravichandra Gatti said that he has tried many medicines for COVID-19 but vouched that only rum and eggs worked.

"Add a teaspoonful of ground pepper in 90ml rum and stir it well with your finger and drink it. Eat two half-fried omelettes to ensure that the coronavirus vanishes," he said. The video has gone viral on social media.

"I am not suggesting this as a politician, but as a member of the corona committee," he said.

Meanwhile, Twitter had some hilarious reactions to the councillor's recommendation.

"This, friends, is the remedy we need and deserve," a Twitter user wrote. "Everybody is an expert. But this man is in a different league," said another Twitter user.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took a jibe at the Congress party and wrote, "Reason why Congress sell its elected representatives to BJP."

(With IANS inputs)

