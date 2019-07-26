Manesar land case: ED attaches properties worth Rs 66 crore

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties to the tune of Rs 66 crore in its investigation into Haryana's Manesar land deal, officials said on Friday.

A senior ED official told IANS on the condition of anonymity that this was done on charges of money laundering. The official said that it had attached properties worth Rs 66.57 crore of Mahamaya Exports and Atul Bansal, associated with ABWIL group.

A total of 18.56 acres of land of the company and Bansal had also been attached in Gurugram in Haryana besides Rs 13.37 crore in bank balance.

The ED is probing the case of land deal it registered in 2016. It has booked a case of money laundering against former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others on the basis of a CBI case. The ED questioned Hooda on Thursday for over eight hours in Chandigarh.