 Manager Of ASI Arrested In Mahadev Satta App Case, Constable Nabbed
Manager Of ASI Arrested In Mahadev Satta App Case, Constable Nabbed

Nine other accused in the Mahadev Satta App case were also presented before the Raipur court on Wednesday, where their bail petitions were heard.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 10:03 PM IST
Raipur (Chhattisgarh): In a significant development in the Mahadev Satta App case, the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) has apprehended Kishan Verma, the manager of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Chandra Bhushan Verma, who was earlier arrested. Kishan Verma was responsible for overseeing ASI Chandra Bhushan's financial transactions and property management.

Additionally, the EOW has successfully captured Sahdev Yadav, a suspended constable who had been absconding for several months. Yadav was tracked down in Somani, Rajnandgaon. He is known to have connections with individuals associated with the Mahadev app, including Sunny Satnam, who operates a betting network from Dubai.

Nine other accused in the Mahadev Satta App case were also presented before the Raipur court on Wednesday, where their bail petitions were heard. The court subsequently remanded Ritesh Yadav, Bhim Singh Yadav, Arjun Yadav, Amil Agarwal, Chandra Bhushan Verma, Sunil Dammani, Satish Chandrakar, Arjun Singh Yadav, and Nitish Diwan to judicial custody until July 19.

Sahdev Yadav, noted for his luxurious lifestyle in Durg Police circles along with his brother Bhim Singh Yadav, faces charges related to online betting activities. Both were earlier implicated and suspended by the then Durg SP Dr. Abhishek Pallav in November 2022. Sahdev's capture follows a prolonged search across Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Dilip Pandey, the state head of Prism Holography Company embroiled in a liquor scam involving duplicate holograms, has been remanded into EOW custody until July 15. The court granted police remand after EOW's request for 14 days was partially approved, allowing six days of interrogation.

