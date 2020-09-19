Man who carved out 3-km tunnel in Bihar's Gaya gets his wish fulfilled, thanks to Anand Mahindra

A man who has carved out a three-kilometre-long canal to take rainwater coming down from nearby hills to fields of his village in Bihar's Gaya district had only one wish - to own a tractor - which now seems to have come true, thanks to benevolence of Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra Tractors on Saturday gifted a tractor to Laungi Manjhi after a tweet from Anand Mahindra. This came after a reporter from Gaon Connection, a portal that reports on India's villages, tweeted to the indsutrialist after meeting Manjhi.

Reporter Rohin Kumar Verma said in a tweet in Hindi, "Gaya's Laungi Manjhi spent his life in digging out a canal. He still does not want anything except a tractor. He told me that it would be of a huge help if he can get a tractor."

Tagging Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, Verma said, "I reckon Mahindra would feel proud to honour this man."

In another tweet, he tagged Mahindra Tractors and said, "@TractorMahindra as your bio says, "We help the farmer realise his dreams. We enable him to Rise!" Please enable Laungi Manjhi to Rise and Shine."

Responding to the tweet, Anand Mahindra said, "It will be my honour to gift him a tractor. As you know, I had tweeted that I think his canal is as impressive a monument as the Taj or the Pyramids. We at @MahindraRise would consider it an honour to have him use our tractor. How can our team reach him @rohinverma2410?"