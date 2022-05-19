Man wanting to send birthday cake to daughter loses Rs.1.90 lakhs to cyber-crook

A Chhattisgarh based man who wanted to send a birthday cake to his daughter's place in Thane, ended up falling prey to cyber-fraudster. The man was induced by the scammer to share his bank account details and siphoned money from his bank account. He used a similar trick to siphon money from the bank account of the victim's daughter.

According to the Wagle Estate police, the complainant works in a BPO at Navi Mumbai. On May 04, the victim's father had called her and told her that he wished to send a birthday cake at her place. The victim then told her father about a cake shop near her place and said that she would share the number of the shop with him soon. The victim then surfed on the internet and found numbers of the shop.

The victim then shared the said numbers with her father. When the victim's father contacted one of the numbers, the person told him to pay Rs 100 booking amount and induced him to share his bank card details. The accused then siphoned Rs 1.91 lakh from the bank account of the victim's father. He then informed his daughter about the said transactions, police said.

The fraudster also contacted the victim and told her that by mistake the money had got debited from her father's account and asked the victim to share her bank account details to transfer back the money. When the victim shared her bank details, the fraudster siphoned off Rs 9000 from her bank account. Having realised she had been duped, the victim lodged a police complaint.

The police have registered a case on charges of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, punishment for identity theft and punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resources under the sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

