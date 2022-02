An unknown person tried to enter NSA Ajit Doval's residence. He was stopped by security forces and detained.

Further investigations underway, Delhi Police Sources told news agency ANI.

More to follow.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 11:43 AM IST