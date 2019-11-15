Man loses Rs 4 lakh after he calls on toll free number to cancel food order

In a shocking incident, a man who was trying to cancel his food order on a toll free number was duped of Rs 4 lakh.

According to Mid-Day, the incident took place on Wednesday in Virat Khand area of Gomtinagar. The victim has said that he ordered food through a food delivery app but, the food was not up to the mark. So in order to complain about the food, the victim started looking out for the customer care number on the internet. However, it was later revealed that the toll-free number was fake.

The victim further said that when he called the customer care number, his call was received by a man who introduced himself as the company's representative and asked him to install an app and log in to his savings bank account.

"As soon as I entered my bank account details, I received a one-time password. The caller asked me to enter the OTP to get the refund. However, within minutes, Rs 4 lakh was debited from my bank account," the victim was qouted saying by Mid-Day.

The cops have said that the application which the victim installed allowed remote access of mobile phone to him. The scammer got access to his phone and withdrew money from the account.