Man kills woman after she refuses to leave husband; confesses crime on Facebook before committing suicide

Photo: Pixabay

Siliguri/West Bengal: Amid the horrendous Shraddha Walker murder case in the news, a similar incident in West Bengal's Siliguri was reported, in which a man allegedly killed his girlfriend when she refused to leave her husband after two years of dating him. He then committed suicide.

The police have identified the accused as Kiran Debnath, who jumped in front of a train only hours after committing the crime. Rhea Biswas was identified as the victim.

Earlier this week, police recovered her mutilated body from the bathroom. According to police sources, Debnath and Rhea's relationship soured after the latter refused to leave her husband after two years of dating him. According to media reports, the victim's body had injuries.

Debnath went to Rhea's house and got into an argument

Officers investigating the case said Debnath went to Rhea's house on Sunday night and got into an argument. Things quickly became tense, and the man slashed Rhea's throat with a knife. Later, he confessed to the crime live on Facebook.

"I killed Rhea because she gave me no choice," he said in the video. He then walked up to New Jalpaiguri Railway Station and committed suicide by jumping in front of a train.