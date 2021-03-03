Man hammers to death wife, two daughters in UP's Bulandshahr

Lucknow: A dejected man hammered to death his wife and two daughters while the third daughter has been admitted with serious head injuries in the hospital in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident was reported from Majra Ambedkar Nagar in Shikarpur Dehat village of Bulandshahr district. A man bludgeoned to death with a hammer his wife two daughter while the third daughter is battling for life in the hospital. After committing the crime, man escaped from the village.

Neighbours came to know about the triple murder when the injured daughter gained consciousness and shouted for help. When villagers peeped inside the house they were shocked to find entire family in a pool of blood which was splattered all over the room.

The police was called in and the girl was rushed to a hosipital. While she has survived the attack by her own father, her condition was stated to be serious due to head injuries. Bodies of the woman and her two daughters were sent for the post mortem examination.

The police said that all of them were beaten with a hammer by the man till they died. Dog squad and Forensic team have been called at the crime scene to find some clues which led to the triple murder.

A case has been registered and the police are waiting to record girl’s statement to ascertain what led the father to kill his wife and two daughters. Villagers told the police that the man often used to beat his wife and three daughters without any reason.

The police said that the man has been idetified as Syed Mental (60) who hammered to death his wife Safeela (50), and daughters Rajia (20) and Shabana (15) while the third daughter Sultana (18) is admitted in hospital where her condition is stable.

Cops added that Syed was mentally unsound and it was due to this that villagers had added the word Mental to his name. He had suspicion that his wife was having an affair with someone. He has two married sons also who were living in the same house in separate portions due to their father's unsound mind and violent behaviour. His wife and daughters were working as labourers to run the family.

Syed is on the run and the police have formed teams to arrest him.