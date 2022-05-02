Man ‘flashes private parts, misbehaves with women’ at Karnataka mosque, arrested

A 26-year-old man in Karnataka was arrested for allegedly flashing his private parts to women inside a mosque.

According to reports, the arrested person is identified as Sujith Shetty, 26, a resident of Nitte near Karkala town. He had barged inside prayer hall for women and misbehaved with several on April 28.

The accused had targeted the women who had come for special prayers organised at the mosque. The accused had held the hand of a woman and dragged her, police said.

The complainant had also mentioned that the accused had lowered his trouser and flashed his genitals. Before the women could react the accused had managed to escape.

The police had lodged complaint under various sections of the IPC including 448 (tresspass), 354 (assault or criminal force to women with intend to outrage modesty), 509 (gesture or act intending to insult modesty of women) and 295 A (deliberate malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings).

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 11:42 AM IST