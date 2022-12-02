Man dies after being impaled by iron rod on board Delhi-Kanpur Neelachal express

The person Hrishekesh Dubey, died after being impaled in Neelanchal express |

New Delhi: A passenger on board the Delhi-Kanpur Neelachal Express died on Friday after being impaled by an iron rod that broke through a glass window of the coach and struck him in the neck, an official said.

The freak accident took place around 8.45 am between Danwar and Somna in the Prayagraj division of the North Central Railway, the spokesperson said.

"One person died in general coach by external object (iron rod) which damaged the window. The train was stopped at the Aligarh junction at 09.23 hrs," the railway spokesperson said.

The man was identified as Hrishekesh Dubey. He was sitting by the window when the iron rod pierced his neck. Sources said some work was underway on the tracks when the incident happened. However, no confirmation has been received from the Railways so far.

The official said the body was handed over to the GRP and an investigation launched.

