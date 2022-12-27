e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMan arrested by Delhi Police for abduction and rape of five-year-old last week

Man arrested by Delhi Police for abduction and rape of five-year-old last week

Anil Pathak, the accused, was arrested after a team of 50 police personnel worked for several days on the case.

AgenciesUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 02:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday said they have arrested a man for the abduction and rape of a five-year-old girl from Bhalswa last week.

Anil Pathak, the accused, was arrested after a team of 50 police personnel worked for several days on the case.

The girl was abducted at around 5 pm on December 21, when she was playing near her home. She was found abandoned in a nearby park on December 22 morning.

A search operation was launched upon receiving information about the girl's abduction, the police said.

The search continued through the night and she was found around 7 am on Thursday, December 22, in a park in the same area from where she was abducted.

"The police continued the search operation throughout the night. After that, around 7:00 am on Thursday morning, the child was found in a park about 1 km away from her house," the police had said.

The police later registered a case under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at the Bhalswa Police Station and a manhunt was launched to nab the accused. A team of 50 police personnel was constituted to catch the culprit, an official said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: Former CM Panneerselvam demands regularisation of govt school teachers

Tamil Nadu: Former CM Panneerselvam demands regularisation of govt school teachers

Formation of Indian National Congress: The GOP is now 137 years old

Formation of Indian National Congress: The GOP is now 137 years old

Man arrested by Delhi Police for abduction and rape of five-year-old last week

Man arrested by Delhi Police for abduction and rape of five-year-old last week

Noida: Police arrests car driver who crushed Zomato delivery boy to death

Noida: Police arrests car driver who crushed Zomato delivery boy to death

DDMA withdraws order on deployment of teachers at IGI Airport to enforce COVID protocol

DDMA withdraws order on deployment of teachers at IGI Airport to enforce COVID protocol