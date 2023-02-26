Shocking Video! 6-year-old boy on scooter dies after being dragged by truck for over 1 km in UP's Mahoba

Shocking Video! Man, 6-year-old grandson on scooter die after being dragged by truck for 1 km in UP's Mahoba | File

An elderly man and his grandson were killed after a truck rammed into their scooter on the Kanpur-Sagar National Highway in Mahoba district on Saturday.

While the man died on the spot, the 6-year-old grandson was trapped beneath the vehicle on the scooter and dragged for over a kilometre.

Despite repeated appeals from passersby, the truck did not stop. Angry villagers also tried to pelt stones to get it to stop.

A while later, the villagers finally managed to stop the truck.

Eventually, police reached the spot and recovered the dead body of the 6-year-old who was trapped beneath the vehicle. They also arrested the truck driver.

Truck driver arrested

The deceased were identified as Udit Narayan Chansauria, who was a retired teacher and his grandson Satwik.

Later, both bodies were sent by an ambulance to the mortuary of the district hospital.

Following the incident, there was a major traffic jam on the highway for nearly an hour.

"The incident took place when Udit Narayan Chansauria and his grandson Satwik were on their way to the market. The driver has been arrested," an official from the Mahoba Police said.