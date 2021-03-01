'Mamata's nephew, Murlidhar Sharma plotted against me': Rakesh Singh after being sent to police custody till March 9 in Pamela Goswami case

Kolkata: BJP leader Rakesh Singh accused in the cocaine case was sent to police custody till March 9.
On production before the Alipore NDPS court on Monday, the court ordered police custody for the BJP leader and his close aides till March 9.
While being taken to the court, the BJP leader Rakesh Singh cried foul stating it is a ploy of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and police officer Murlidhar Sharma.
"The nephew of the Chief Minister and Murlidhar Sharma had plotted against me. The truth will come out soon. The police have even arrested those who used to work in my house," said Singh.
Notably, earlier in the day, Kolkata Police had arrested one Suraj Kumar Sahu whom Rakesh called to be his servant.
Amrit Singh, another suspect in this case had escaped from the police but Rakesh denied to even know him.
It can be recalled that BJP youth wing leader of West Bengal, Pamela Goswami was arrested by the police from New Alipore area as she was found with cocaine worth rupees lakhs in her car and handbag.
Post her arrest on February 20, Goswami had said that Rakesh Singh, who is a close aide to BJP West Bengal observer Kailash Vijaywargiya had plotted against her.
Pamela had also alleged that the BJP leader Rakesh Singh assaulted her physically.
“Rakesh had physically assaulted me. I am happy with the way Kolkata police are carrying out the investigation. Rakesh has purposely framed me,” said Pamela while being taken to Alipore court on February 25.
Incidentally, after raiding his house in the morning Rakesh Singh was nabbed by the police on February 25 from Galsi area of East Burdwan district while he was about to flee from the state.
