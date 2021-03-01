'Mamata's nephew, Murlidhar Sharma plotted against me': Rakesh Singh after being sent to police custody till March 9 in Pamela Goswami case

Kolkata: BJP leader Rakesh Singh accused in the cocaine case was sent to police custody till March 9.

On production before the Alipore NDPS court on Monday, the court ordered police custody for the BJP leader and his close aides till March 9.

While being taken to the court, the BJP leader Rakesh Singh cried foul stating it is a ploy of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and police officer Murlidhar Sharma.

"The nephew of the Chief Minister and Murlidhar Sharma had plotted against me. The truth will come out soon. The police have even arrested those who used to work in my house," said Singh.